Symphony of the Mountains, under the direction of music director Cornelia Laemmli Orth, will bring ‘80 Years of Movie Music’ to the Allandale Mansion Amphitheatre on July 24. The orchestra will also perform the concert during its popular Symphony by the Lake event on July 23 in Wise, Virginia.
Symphony of the Mountains, under the direction of music director Cornelia Laemmli Orth, will bring ‘80 Years of Movie Music’ to the Allandale Mansion Amphitheatre on July 24. The orchestra will also perform the concert during its popular Symphony by the Lake event on July 23 in Wise, Virginia.
Contributed/Earl Neikirk
Virtuoso trumpeter Chris Coletti, formerly with the Canadian Brass, will play several selections with the orchestra.
Community members are invited to bring a picnic and enjoy fabulous film scores from eight decades of movie magic.
The symphony will regale the audience with favorites like “Star Wars,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “West Side Story” and “The Sound of Music.” There’ll be patriotic selections to honor active military and veterans.
Virtuoso trumpeter Chris Coletti, formerly with the Canadian Brass, will play several selections with the orchestra. A soloist, chamber musician, orchestral musician and assistant professor at Ithaca College School of Music, Coletti is comfortable in many musical styles. He has collaborated with a broad spectrum of musicians, ranging from the Metropolitan Opera Brass and New York Philharmonic Principal Brass to Quincy Jones, Carlos Santana, Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine.
The “Music at the Mansion” concert is the finale of Symphony of the Mountains’ three-state concert tour, which includes shows on July 22 in Blowing Rock, North Carolina, and on July 23 in Wise, Virginia.
Co-sponsored by Pro-Art Association, the popular Symphony by the Lake performance in Wise is free and open to the public. It’s held on the lawn by the lake on the campus of UVA Wise.
The theme of this year’s Symphony of the Mountains season is “Our Appalachian Mountain Home.” In addition to single tickets, season ticket packages are still available through the symphony office at 423-392-8423.
Tickets are also on sale for the opening fall concert, “Appalachian Joy: Béla Fleck with Symphony of the Mountains,” on Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.