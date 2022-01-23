Contributed
KINGSPORT — Due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in the area, Symphony of the Mountains announced earlier this month it will delay the start of its spring season.
The season will now open March 26 at 7:30 p.m. with “English Delights” at the Martin Center for the Arts in Johnson City.
The “Woodwinds and All That Jazz” concert, originally scheduled for Feb. 5, has been moved to Sunday, May 22, at 4 p.m. at the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol. Tickets purchased for the Feb. 5 concert will be good for the new date. Anyone who is unable to attend on May 22 can call the symphony office at 423-392-8423 to arrange for a refund.
Other scheduled events include:
• “Diamond Jubilee Gala” on April 2 at 6 p.m. at the Marriott Meadowview in Kingsport.
• “Youth and Primo Orchestras” on April 24 at 3 p.m. (location TBA).
• “Eastman Celebration Concert: The Planets” on May 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport.
• “When Instruments Roamed the Earth™” on May 8 at 3 p.m. at the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol.
• “Woodwinds and All That Jazz” on May 22 at 4 p.m. at the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol.
Learn more at symphonyofthemountains.org.