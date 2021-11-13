Symphony of the Mountains’ annual holiday concerts will look a little different this year — starting with new locations.
There’ll be two “By the Fireside” concerts this year. The Kingsport performance will be held at the Marriott Meadowview Convention Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. The Southwest Virginia performance will be held at Emory & Henry’s McGlothlin Center for the Arts on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30 each.
Music Director Cornelia Laemmli Orth and the full symphony orchestra will regale the audience with favorite carols and traditional Christmas songs, such as “White Christmas” and “Winter Wonderland,” and children’s favorites, including music from “Frozen” and “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town.” The unique program includes something for everyone, including an oboe solo with principal oboe Ayca Yayman and an intriguing set of “Reindeer Variations” by Lucas Richman.
And, of course, a special guest in a red suit will make an appearance.
With thanks and appreciation, Symphony of the Mountains is inviting pandemic healthcare workers and first responders to call the office to reserve free tickets.
Children and students will also be admitted free, but due to audience limitations patrons are asked to call the office to reserve their tickets. Groups of 10 or more can also call the box office to arrange discounted tickets.
Both concerts will have open seating, with plenty of space for distancing as desired. Masks are requested for all concert attendees, both in Kingsport and at Emory.
Since the audience will be limited, advance ticket orders — including free tickets for children, students and pandemic workers — are strongly recommended. To order tickets, call Symphony of the Mountains box office at 423-392-8423 or visit www.SymphonyOfTheMountains.org.