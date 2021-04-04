Who’s ready for a concert? The Symphony of the Mountains certainly is, and its members are excited to finally welcome the community back to a live music event.
Symphony of the Mountains will present “Isotone: A Collision of Science and Music” at the Renaissance Center Theater on April 17 at 7:30 p.m. Originally scheduled for one performance, a second show for children has now been added at 3 p.m. — thanks to a special grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission.
Isotone concerts have delighted audiences for more than a decade. The concerts originated in Oak Ridge as a collaboration of the American Museum of Science and Energy and the Oak Ridge Civic Music Association and have been performed in multiple places including New York City and Vancouver, Canada.
The group of four Symphony of the Mountains musicians includes violinist Susan Eddlemon, soprano Jennifer Harrell, and percussionists Clark Harrell and Scott Eddlemon.
The concerts feature unique works celebrating iconic scientists Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking. The performance makes use of a variety of unique instruments including an electric violin, a Van de Graaff generator and “particle-clickers” played by the audience. Also featured are a collection of science songs, highlighted by Tom Lehrer’s famous rendition of “The Elements.”
In the March 2010 issue of The Oak Ridger, reviewer Becky Ball said, “This out-of-the-box program fed our brains with fascinating information and our musical souls with unique rhythms, dynamics and timbre!”
Both performances are suitable for children, but the afternoon performance is abridged to 45 minutes in length for younger children.
Tickets are $25 for adults. Children and students are admitted free but must reserve a ticket beforehand due to COVID-19 guidelines.
Though everyone is excited to return to performing in front of a live audience, COVID-19 restrictions will still be in place. Attendees must wear a mask and parties will be seated at least six feet apart. Due to the restrictions, only 75 seats are available for each performance.
Beyond the Isotone performances, Symphony of the Mountains is continuing to adjust its spring schedule. The Symphony Winds, Brass and Percussion players will play in “Spring Winds,” an outdoor concert at the Allandale Mansion Amphitheater, on May 2.
The orchestra will replace “Happy Birthday, Beethoven” concert with “Go for Baroque,” a chamber ensemble concert featuring New York violinist Christina Bouey and her Stradivarius playing Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” and Bach’s “Brandenburg Concerto #1” on June 5-6 at First Presbyterian Church in Bristol. Between now and then, the symphony will continue to closely monitor the pandemic situation and CDC guidelines, and adjust plans accordingly.
Isotone tickets are available now. Tickets for other events will be available for purchase one month before each concert. To learn more, visit www.symphonyofthemountains.org or call the office at (423) 392-8423.