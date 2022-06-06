Submitted by Scott Eddlemon
KINGSPORT — Single tickets are now on sale for the Symphony of the Mountains’ 2022-23 season, which includes a September concert with world-famous banjo player Béla Fleck.
This year’s concert lineup celebrates “Our Appalachian Mountain Home,” starting with a patriotic Independence weekend tour and the orchestra’s annual end-of-July outdoor concert series, which includes the popular Music at the Mansion concert at Allandale.
Entertaining, educating and enriching are the three pillars on which Symphony of the Mountains is built. All three are present in the coming season’s programs serving Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Western North Carolina.
There’s even a new logo celebrating “Our Appalachian Mountain Home.”
The Music at the Mansion event, set for July 24, will feature “80 Years of Movie Music.” Virtuoso trumpeter Chris Coletti will join the orchestra for the annual three-state summer tour at the end of July.
Fall programming kicks off with Fleck’s appearance on Sept. 24 at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport. The 15-time Grammy winner will join SOTM to perform his “Juno Concerto for Banjo and Orchestra.”
In October, the symphony will present Beethoven’s “Emperor Piano Concerto” and Mendelssohn’s “Scottish Symphony” at the ETSU Martin Center, as well as a free performance of the Mendelssohn at the Kingsport Farmers Market. The free performance in downtown Kingsport is a new tradition for the symphony, one that grew out of the pandemic.
The season continues with a Veterans Day Concert, a celebration for the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce’s 75th anniversary in collaboration with three world-class Broadway stars, holiday concerts with hundreds of guest artists, a new violin concerto by Lucas Richman addressing the issues of homelessness, Brahms’ “Symphony No. 1,” the “Appalachian Requiem” composed by Voices of the Mountains’ member Robert Campbelle, and a tour of “Peter and the Wolf” with narrator Rick McVey.
In addition to its upcoming concerts, SOTM will also host its “Diamond Jubilee Gala” on June 18 at the MeadowView Marriott Convention Center. Tickets for the gala are $150 each and may be purchased online or through the office.
Purchase single tickets for this year’s concerts, or learn more about each performance, online at www.symphonyofthemountains.org.
Season ticket packages are also available by calling 423-392-8423.