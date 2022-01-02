JONESBOROUGH — Forget the sugar plums. The town of Jonesborough and talented bakers from around the region have created visions of gingerbread.
The town recently announced the winners in its annual Gingerbread Village contest. This year’s top honors went to: Ethan Ward, children’s category; Linda Lambert, adult/group category; and Cake Buds, professional category.
Gingerbread Village, now in its second year, is quickly becoming a favorite Jonesborough holiday tradition. It kicks off in late November when interested participants have the opportunity to pick up a free gingerbread kit (or they can make their own). The finished products are dropped off at the International Storytelling Center and distributed to downtown storefront windows to create a walkable holiday contest and display.
The public is encouraged to view all the edible works of art and to vote on their favorite entries in the three categories. The first-place winners in the child and adult/group each receive $100 cash; the first-place winner in the professional category earns $500 cash.
Gingerbread Village is part of a month-long series of holiday events and activities called Christmas in Olde Jonesborough.