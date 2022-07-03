GREENEVILLE — The seventh annual Sundown on Depot car show returned to historic downtown Greeneville on May 21 in conjunction with the Greeneville Iris Festival. The show was impressive with more than 600 vehicles — street rods, muscle cars, trucks, low-riders and custom bikes — lining Main Street from the City Garage Car Museum at W McKee Street to Walters State Niswonger Campus at Spencer Street.
Sponsors of the event included Shades of the Past, Bewley Properties, Gary’s Paint & Body Shop, M&M Collision Repair, Greeneville Federal Bank, Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Marsh Propane, Wilburn Excavating & Construction, Jerry’s Used Cars & Parts, LLC, Tweed Family Foundation, East Tennessee Title & Escrow Services, Inc., Malone Bros. Excavating Inc., O’Reilly Auto Parts, Cornerstone Wealth Management Group, Bachman Bernard, Gateway Ford, RPC Inc. Farms, Farris Insurance Agency, and Surfboard Promotion.
Awards were given for the Brabb Gregg Pick, Holston Home Pick, Mayor Pick, and Kid’s Pick with trophy made by Jack Lane.
Proceeds of over $13,000 from the show were given to Holston United Methodist Home for Children. Todd Collins, one of the organizers of Sundown on Depot said, “We would like to thank all of the sponsors, volunteers, participants and spectators that contribute to the success of this charitable event, and we look forward to next year.”
Bradley Williams, president and CEO at Holston Home said, “We are so grateful for friends like Todd and Bill Collins, sponsors and so many others who care about kids that have come from hard situations. It is really cool how they take their passion for cars and turn it into compassion for young people being served by the ministry of Holston Home.”