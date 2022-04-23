Submitted by Ben Jennings
ABINGDON, Va. — The Friends of the Washington County Public Library will welcome siblings and Kingsport natives Lisa Alther and John Shelton Reed — both published authors — to the Abingdon library for “Sunday with Friends” on April 24 at 3 p.m.
The event will include book sales and signings.
Alther’s latest novel, “Swan Song: An Odyssey,” is set on a cruise ship and centers around a female doctor in charge of the ship’s clinic. In her mid-60s, she accepted the job in an effort to escape her grief following the loss of a longtime companion — a much-admired writer.
Alther has penned 12 books since she published “Kinflicks,” a novel about growing up in Kingsport in the 1950s. Among them, of regional historical interest, are “Kinfolks,” about her family’s Melungeon ties; “Blood Feud,” about the Hatfield-McCoy feud; and “Washed in the Blood,” a historical novel about the earliest settlements in the southern states in the 16th century.
Reed’s latest, “Barbecue” celebrates a southern culinary tradition forged in coals and smoke. In his lively and amusing style, Reed traces the history of southern barbecue from its roots in the 16th-century Caribbean, showing how this technique of cooking meat established itself in the coastal south and spread inland from there. He discusses how choices of meat sauce, and cooking methods came to vary from one place to another, reflecting local environments, farming practices and history.
Reed, who retired as a sociology professor from the University of North Carolina, has published or edited 23 books, most of them dealing with the contemporary American South. He was the founder of the Center for the Study of the American South and the quarterly journal, “Southern Cultures.”
Contact the library at 276-676-6383 for more details. To request a Zoom link for the event, contact Ben Jennings at ben.h.jennings@gmail.com.