ABINGDON — Tanya Carroll Richardson will speak Sunday, Aug. 21, at 3 p.m. in the conference room at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon as the “Sunday with Friends” program continues.

Tanya Carroll Richardson has penned eight books and a page-a-day calendar to encourage self-love.

The “Sunday with Friends” writer series is sponsored by Friends of the Washington County Public Library. In addition to the speaker, each program includes book sales and signings.

