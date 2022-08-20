‘Sunday with Friends’ continues with Tanya Carroll Richardson Submitted by Ben Jennings Aug 20, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ABINGDON — Tanya Carroll Richardson will speak Sunday, Aug. 21, at 3 p.m. in the conference room at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon as the “Sunday with Friends” program continues. Tanya Carroll Richardson has penned eight books and a page-a-day calendar to encourage self-love. Contributed The “Sunday with Friends” writer series is sponsored by Friends of the Washington County Public Library. In addition to the speaker, each program includes book sales and signings.Richardson will share her thoughts on self-love, the subject of her new book, “Love Notes to Myself: Meditations and Inspirations for Self-Compassion and Self-Care.”Richardson is a professional intuitive and a regular contributor to Mind/BodyGreen.com.She is the author of eight books, including “Angel Intuition,” “Forever in My Heart: A Grief Journal,” “Zen Teen” and “Self-Care for Empaths.”She is also the author of the page-a-day calendar “A Year of Self-Love.”Richardson is the wife of Michael Wartella, an artist and filmmaker who grew up in Abingdon. They currently live in Austin, Texas.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tanya Carroll Richardson Literature Publishing Commerce Abingdon Signing Sale Michael Wartella Self-love Washington County Public Library This Week At The Library Software Recommended for you ON AIR