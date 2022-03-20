Sunday Stories invites you to share life’s memorable moments each week in our scrapbook galleries, now available online at TimesNews.net and JohnsonCityPress.com. Selected photos also appear in print each week inside Sunday Stories in both newspapers.
• Deadlines for themed editions are announced in the section. Stay tuned.
• Attending a local community event? Snap a picture and share it with us! We love to highlight everything that’s going on in our region, and there’s no better way to do that than by showing folks like you out and about enjoying those very activities. So, whether you’re attending a parade, a concert, a volunteer work day or any other community event or happening, send us a snapshot!
• Celebrating? We welcome photos from family and school reunions, birthday parties, celebrations, ribbon cuttings and check presentations.
• Traveling? We love seeing and sharing photos from your family vacations, mission trips and business outings. We especially love when you share photos from day trips, hikes, campouts and activities that showcase our beautiful Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia region.
• Is photography your thing? If so, send us a series of 6-10 related shots of your latest project, and your work might be featured in our Scrapbook Showcase — a full-color spread showcasing a series of related photos by one or more of our talented readers. To have a series considered, email high-resolution images (in small batches or zipped files) along with a description.
Email photos, with a description, to scrapbook@sixriversmedia.com.