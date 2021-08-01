August is here, students are going back to school, and that mean summer activities are winding down, including the award-winning Summer in the Park series at Warriors’ Path State Park.
The final week of the free program’s family-friendly nature discovery experiences will provide opportunities to hike woods and wetlands, watch wildlife, plant habitats, meet micro-lives, share ghost tales and more.
Here’s a glimpse of just a few of the free events happening each day:
Tuesday, Aug. 3
4 p.m. — Riverbank Stroll: This green river valley has seen generations of travelers. This evening, travel along to search for signs of the wildlife and the people who came before. Meet at the main bath house.
7 p.m. — Tree Tools: How big is that tree? How old is it? What wildlife could be hiding in it? Come see and try out some of the tools that foresters use to study and protect native trees. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the main bath house if it is raining
Wednesday, Aug. 4
11:30 a.m. — Plankton: For us, the lake is a place to go boating or fishing. But for the micro-world of plankton, it’s a home. Come help sample the incredible world of tiny lives floating in lake water. Meet at the main bath house to stroll on down to the shore.
7 p.m. — Birds of Prey: Meet some real feathered hunters. Come to the Open Air Chapel and see “whoo” is waiting. If it is raining, meet at the main bath house.
Thursday, Aug. 5
7:30 a.m. — Birding by Ear: Bird songs are more than just pretty music. Join as we listen in to the morning “bird concert,” and learn to recognize the songs and calls of our common East Tennessee birds. Bring your ears and your curiosity to the Duck Island Kiosk (between the parking lot and the recreation building).
8:30 p.m. — Lamp-Lit Night Hike: Take a hike through the nighttime forest using old-timey kerosene lanterns to light the way. Discover a new world of life after dark. We’ll supply the lanterns, but children should bring flashlights instead for safety. Meet at the park’s mountain bike trail parking area (at the end of Freeman Road in Blountville).
Friday, Aug. 6
9 a.m. — Riparian Hike: “Riparian” means “along the creek bank.” It also means an extra-rich wildlife habitat. Come along for an extra-cool hike near Fall Creek. Drive to the camp store to carpool.
3:30 p.m. — Seed Races: Wind, water and animals carry seeds of new trees and plants all across the land. Our “wind” can help, too. Meet at the Open Air Chapel to show off your hot air and help plant some new life. Meet at the main bath house if it rains.
7 p.m. — Nature Games: Don’t miss the fun from these lively nature games for the young and young-at-heart. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the main bath house if it’s raining.
Saturday, Aug. 7
9 a.m. — Hike the Boneyard: Come explore a remote corner of Warriors’ Path full of geologic discovery. This will be a challenging 2- to 3-mile hike, so be sure to wear comfortable clothes, good hiking shoes, and bring some drinking water. Meet at the park’s mountain bike trail parking area (at the end of Freeman Road in Blountville).
7 p.m. — Field Sweep: The green world at our feet is teeming with amazing life. Help sweep up the field discoveries. Meet at the campfire circle, east end of the main campground.
8:30 p.m. — Campfire: A dark night, crackling fire and some traditional ghost tales make for a perfect evening. Meet at the campfire circle. If it’s raining, an indoor “campfire” will be held at the pool entrance.
Sunday, Aug. 8
9 a.m. — Worship Service: Enjoy a peaceful morning worship service at the Open Air Chapel, or at the pool entrance if it is raining. The service is sponsored by Colonial Heights Baptist Church.
To view the full schedule for each day, visit the park website at tnstateparks.com/parks/ warriors-path and click on “Upcoming Events.”