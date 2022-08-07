KINGSPORT — Summer in the Park, an award-winning nature program at Warriors’ Path State Park, wraps up with one final week of family-friendly, hands-on outdoor discovery events.
During the week of Aug. 8, visitors can hike day and night, meet native wildlife, try traditional crafts, and much more — and it’s all free. Here’s what’s on tap this week:
Tuesday, Aug. 9
9:30 a.m. — Edible Plants Ramble: Learn to make a salad from lawn plants. Meet at the camp store to begin our walk.
5 p.m. — Plankton: Come help us sample this incredible world of tiny lives floating in lake water. Meet at the main bath house, and we’ll stroll on down to the shore.
7 p.m. — Turtle Talk: Meet some real, live “shelled friends” and find out more about their amazing lives. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the main bath house if it is raining.
8:30 p.m. — Night Hike to Sinking Waters: Discover the peace and the excitement of a night in the Sinking Waters wetland. Bring a dim flashlight, and drive to the camp store to carpool to the backcountry.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
9:30 a.m. — Geology Hike: Enjoy a hike across the rocky landscape, and learn to read the stories in stones. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, and we’ll walk on over to the trail.
4 p.m. — Creek Walk: Put on your old clothes and tennis shoes. It’s time to explore the cool, clear creek waters. Drive to the camp store to carpool. Be prepared to get wet.
6 p.m. — Flyways & Byways: Meet at the Open Air Chapel to discover more about the creatures that wing their way through Warriors’ Path. In case of rain, meet at the main bath house.
8 p.m. — Meet the Owl: Meet a real live feathered hunter, and learn his fascinating life story. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the main bath house if it’s raining.
Thursday, Aug. 11
9:30 a.m. — Sinking Waters Ridge Hike: Explore succession — the changing face of nature — on the first loop of the Sinking Waters Trail. Drive to the camp store to carpool to the start of the trail.
5 p.m. — Seed Art: Come discover all the things you can create from tree seeds. Meet at the main bath house for some “crafty” fun.
7 p.m. — Appalachian “Englishes”: Ever wonder where an accent comes from? Well, wander on down to the Open Air Chapel to find out how our landscape changes the way we speak. If it’s raining, meet at the pool entrance.
8:30 p.m. — Night Sounds: Come find out whose noise is whose. Meet at the Open Air Chapel for a photo-illustrated tour of the creatures who “talk” in the night. There’ll be a special night sounds contest for children after the show. Meet at the pool entrance if it’s raining.
Friday, Aug. 12
9:30 a.m. — Fern Frondling: Make friends with some of the local ferns and their relatives. Meet at the main bath house.
5 p.m. — Afternoon Stroll: Let’s wake up our senses to afternoon in the forest. Meet at the main bath house for a short, refreshing hike.
7 p.m. — Traditional Sewing Circle: Learn some simple stitching techniques used hundreds of years ago and still used today. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the main bath house if it is raining.
8:30 p.m. — Campfire: A dark night, a crackling fire, and some local, traditional ghost tales. Meet at the campfire circle, east end of the main campground. If it is raining, there’ll be an indoor “campfire” at the pool entrance.
Saturday, Aug. 13
8 a.m. — Hiking Adventure at Flint Rock: Come along for a strenuous 8- to 9-mile hike on the rugged, rocky slopes of nearby Holston Mountain. Discover unique flora and fauna along the way. Please note: You must preregister in order to participate in this “Hiking Adventure,” which is part of the ongoing Hiking Adventure series. Get all the details and register at: https://tnstateparks.com/events/details/#/?event=hiking- adventure--return-to-flint-rock22.
9:30 a.m. — Paw Paw Patrol: Have you heard of Paw Paw trees? Let’s go “way down yonder to the Paw Paw patch” to discover more about this amazing native fruit tree. Join the “Paw Paw Patrol” along the trail. Meet at the camp store.
5 p.m. — Alien Roundup: Come find out how non-native plants — invasive aliens — traveled here and help remove them from the park. Your work will make a big difference for the future health of our region. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, and be prepared to get a little dirty.
8:30 p.m. — Night Senses: Let’s open our senses to night discovery. Bring your flashlight to the main bath house to start a walk through the night.
Sunday, Aug. 14
9 a.m. — Worship Service: Enjoy a peaceful morning service at the Open Air Chapel, or at the pool entrance if it is raining. The service is sponsored by Colonial Heights Baptist Church.
Though this is the last week for Summer in the Park, Warriors’ Path State Park and many of its facilities remain open year-round. Special programs can also be arranged for groups, including schools, Scouts, churches and senior citizens.
For more information about the park or a complete schedule of events, visit tnstateparks.com/parks/warriors-path.