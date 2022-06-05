KINGSPORT — Summer in the Park offers family-friendly, hands-on outdoor discovery each week at Warriors’ Path State Park.
The award-winning summer series serves a host of free activities each day. Highlights from the schedule are included in Sunday Stories each week:
Monday, June 6
5 p.m. — Traditional Baskets: Take a peek at some old-time baskets, then make your own to keep out of invasive honeysuckle. Meet at the Open Air Chapel (or main bath house if it’s raining).
7:30 p.m. — Sunset Hike: Watch the sun go down across the green hills during this short, but rather steep, hike. Bring a flashlight for the walk back down. Meet at the park’s Mountain Bike Trail parking lot.
Tuesday, June 7
11 a.m. — Flyways and Byways: Meet at the Open Air Chapel to discover more about the creatures that wing their way through Warriors’ Path. In case of rain, meet at the main bath house.
6 p.m — Meet the Owl: Come to the Open Air Chapel to meet a real, live feathered hunter. In case of rain, meet at the main bath house.
Wednesday, June 8
9 a.m. — Hike to Childress Town: A vigorous 3- to 4-hour hike over the high ridges will bring participants to the ruins of the first settlement in the park. Wear good walking shoes and comfortable clothes. Drive to the camp store to carpool to the start of the trail.
4 p.m. — Wonderful Wacky Wet Wednesday: Enjoy some kid-friendly water play and learning activities. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, and be prepared to get very wet
8 p.m. — Meet the Snakes: They’re not the fearsome creatures you’ve been led to believe. Come out and learn the facts about these interesting and helpful animals. Meet at the Open Air Chapel. In case of rain, meet at the main bath house.
Thursday, June 9
9:30 a.m. — “Aliens” Among Us: Not creatures from Mars, but non-native plants and animals. Come find out how these “invaders” traveled here, and how they affect our native species. Meet at the main bath house for a short hike.
2:30 p.m. — Animal Charades: Explore your wild side and show off your acting skills with a fun game of animal charades. See if you can walk, talk and squawk like the animals in the park. Meet at the Open Air Chapel (or the main bath house if it’s raining).
9 p.m. — Night Sounds: Nature is full of sounds when the sun goes down. Some seem eerie, but there’s no need to be nervous. Come find out who makes the noises in the park. Meet at the Open Air Chapel for a short slide show of the creatures who “talk” in the night. If it rains, meet at the pool entrance.
Friday, June 10
9 a.m. — Hike the “Darwin’s Revenge” Trail: It may have a very strange name, but it is an awesome trail. Come spend several hours in one of the most beautiful and wildest parts of the park. Be sure to wear good walking shoes and comfortable clothes, and bring some drinking water. Meet at the park’s Mountain Bike Trail parking lot (at the end of Freeman Road, Blountville, Tennessee).
7 p.m. — Old Timey Games: Enjoy good, old-fashioned fun by trying some games from the early settlement days of East Tennessee. Meet at the Open Air Chapel (or main bath house if it’s rains).
9 p.m. — Tennessee Tales: Enjoy new insights into Tennessee folklore with traditional tall tales at the Open Air Chapel. If it rains, meet at the pool entrance.
Saturday, June 11
2:30 p.m. — Creek Walk: Wear your old clothes and tennis shoes to explore the cool, clear creek waters. Drive to the camp store to carpool to the site. Be prepared to get wet.
5:30 p.m. — Critter Race for Freedom: Bring your best creepy crawler to the main bath house. They’ll all win, because they’ll all get their freedom. No pets or flying creatures, please.
9 p.m. — Campfire Music: Meet at the campfire circle for musical fun around the fire. Learn about the region’s musical history, and try out some traditional songs. Feel free to bring your musical instrument. If it rains, meet at the pool entrance.
Sunday, June 12
9 a.m. — Worship Service: Enjoy a peaceful morning service at the Open Air Chapel, or at the pool entrance if it is raining. The service is sponsored by Colonial Heights Baptist Church.
Visit tnstateparks.com/parks/warriors-path and click “Upcoming Events” for a full schedule.