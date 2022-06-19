KINGSPORT — Summer in the Park offers family-friendly, hands-on outdoor discovery activities each week at Warriors’ Path State Park.
During the week of June 20, families can enjoy day hikes, night hikes, crafts, wildlife demonstrations, local traditions, and much more — and it’s all free. Highlights are included in Sunday Stories each week:
Monday, June 20
3 p.m. — Junior Rangers Trail Cleanup: Make the park a cleaner, healthier environment. Make a big difference for the earth, and begin to earn your Junior Ranger badge. Meet at the main bath house. Be prepared to get dirty.
6 p.m. — Charcoal Art: With a few artistic tools and a bit of drawing skill, create a beautiful picture of what the park was, and is, and will be. Meet at the main bath house to create a park masterpiece.
8:30 p.m. — Night Senses: Nature is full of sights and sounds and scents. Let’s open our senses to night discovery. Bring a flashlight to the main bath house to start a walk through the night.
Tuesday, June 21
9:30 a.m. — Devil’s Backbone Hike: Come hike to the high places, and get some new views of park land. Drive to the camp store to carpool to the start of the hike.
3 p.m. — Boat Float: Are you ready to sail across ponds and puddles? Meet at the main bath house to build your own bark boat. Then, we will stroll on down to the shore and watch them set sail.
9 p.m — Lamp-lit Night Hike: Take a “de-light-full” hike through the night. We’ll light up the trail with old-timey kerosene lanterns, and discover a new world of life after dark. Lanterns will be supplied. However, children should bring flashlights instead for safety. Meet at the park’s Mountain Bike Trail parking lot (at the end of Freeman Road, Blountville).
Wednesday, June 22
9 a.m. — Fall Creek Loop Trail: Hike the park’s most scenic trail to enjoy beautiful vistas of the summer fields and search for signs of the unique habitats in the open country. Drive to the camp store to caravan to the start of a two-hour hike.
1:30 p.m. — Meet the Snakes: They’re not the fearsome creatures you’ve been led to believe. Come out and learn the facts about these interesting and helpful animals. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or the main bath house if it’s raining.
9 p.m. — Spiders: Enjoy a slide-illustrated journey through spider country. Get a close look at these amazing creatures, from the comfort of your seat. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or the pool entrance if it’s raining.
Thursday, June 23
1 p.m. — The City That Almost Wasn’t: A small corner of the park played a big role in the story of Kingsport old and new. Come for a short hike to read this pathway of history. Meet at the camp store.
6 p.m. — Weather or Not: People have always wondered about the weather, especially what kind of weather is coming. Come hear some old-timey weather folklore and some modern-day wisdom to help guess what weather to expect. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the main bath house if it’s raining.
9 p.m. — Forest Trees: Take a “hike” from the comfort of your seat. Enjoy a tour of the nearby forest habitats using words and pictures. After the slide show, there’ll be a demonstration of how to identify local trees. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the pool entrance if it’s raining.
Friday, June 24
9 a.m. — Hike to Childress Town: A vigorous hike over the high ridges will bring participants to the ruins of the first settlement in the park. This is a 3- to 4-hour hike, so wear good walking shoes and comfortable clothes. Drive to the camp store to carpool to the start of the trail.
11 a.m. — Turtle Talk: Meet some real, live “shelled friends” to find out more about their amazing lives. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the main bath house if it’s raining.
2 p.m. — Creek Walk: Wear old clothes and tennis shoes to explore the cool, clear creek waters and discover a world of amazing life. Drive to the camp store to carpool. Be prepared to get wet.
9 p.m. — Tennessee Tall Tales: Enjoy new insights into Tennessee folklife with some good-old traditional tall tales. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the pool entrance if it’s raining.
Saturday, June 25
2 p.m. — Bike Hike to Holston Bluffs: Enjoy the peaceful morning, the inviting roads and some hidden corners of the park. Pedal on down to the camp store. All riders must wear a bicycle helmet. Children 10 or under must be accompanied by an adult.
8 p.m. — Sunset Hike: Watch the sun go down across the green hills. This is a short, but rather steep hike. Bring a flashlight for the walk back down. Meet at the park’s Mountain Bike Trail parking lot. (at the end of Freeman Road, Blountville).
Sunday, June 26
9 a.m. — Worship Service: Enjoy a peaceful morning service at the Open Air Chapel, or at the pool entrance if it is raining. The service is sponsored by Colonial Heights Baptist Church.
For a complete schedule of events, visit tnstateparks.com/parks/warriors-path and click “Upcoming Events.”