Submitted by Walter Malone
Extension Agent, 4-H Youth Development
For the 74th year, 4-H members from across Tennessee gathered to participate in Tennessee 4-H Congress. The annual event, which took place Aug. 15-18, gives 4-H members the opportunity to learn about the day-to-day functioning of state government by assuming the roles of state representatives and senators.
Since its beginning in 1948, 4-H Congress has given some 37,000 students and volunteer leaders firsthand experience in state government.
Representing Sullivan County at the 2021 Tennessee 4-H Congress were youth delegates Suzanne Amos, Meredith Hart and Emma Hatcher. Also, in attendance were Sarah Baker, a 4-H volunteer leader, and Malone, the Sullivan County extension agent for 4-H youth development.
“I’m so thankful to have earned my way to the State 4-H Congress. This will be my ninth year involved with this amazing organization. While some may think 4-H is all ‘cows and plows,’ it has taught me so many life lessons that I may not have learned without it. The club has molded me into a confident leader, a cheerful giver and a positive person overall,” Hart explained.
Approximately 300 high school 4-H’ers from all over the state met to become legislators and form a “junior” state Congress. They had the opportunity to debate and vote on youth-oriented bills in the House and Senate chambers. In addition to learning about government and their state capitol, delegates competed in public speaking, poster and essay contests.
Project winners in leadership and citizenship were also recognized with college scholarship awards and trips to the 2021 National 4-H Congress in Atlanta.
“Tennessee 4-H Congress is one of the highlights for our 4-H program,” said Walter Malone, Sullivan County 4-H agent. “The event helps youth better understand government and the legislative process and how they can be a part of this citizenship experience in order to make a difference.”
In addition to project competitions and learning about state government, delegates participated in a number of other activities including the Tennessee 4-H Congress Pageant, a luncheon on the General Jackson Showboat, the election of the 2022 Tennessee 4-H Congress officers, the inaugural ball and a service-learning project.
The theme for the 2021 Tennessee 4-H Congress service project was “Our Hands to Larger Service.” Delegates were challenged to collect items for the Tennessee Alliance for Kids TAK PAKs Program. The backpacks will help comfort children and youth coming into foster care.
“Service opportunities are a very important component of the 4-H program,” said Justin Crowe, the director and state 4-H program leader in Tennessee. “Through service-learning projects, our 4-H’ers learn that they can really make a difference in their communities.”
4-H is the youth development program for University of Tennessee Extension and Tennessee State University Cooperative Extension. It teaches leadership, citizenship and life skills to youth in grades 4 through 12.