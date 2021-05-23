The Class of 2021 was honored during Sullivan East’s annual class night celebration.
Award recipients included:
United States Marine Corps: Distinguished Athlete (Isaac Grubbs/ Emma Aubrey), Scholastic Excellence (Donna Walker), Musical Excellence (Timothy Smith)
JROTC: Donna Walker
South Holston Ruritan: Cayden Bawgus, Zoe Dougherty, Cloe Hale, Lance Littlejohn, Olivia Rosenbalm and Jordan Rumley
Edwin Pierce (Piney Flats Ruritan): Drew Ledford
Betsy Wortham: Cloe Hale
Zollicoffer: Zoe Dougherty and Cloe Hale
Kelly Roberts Scholarship: Erika David
Sullivan County Soil Conservation: Cloe Hale and Mackenzie Johnson
Shelter Insurance: Cloe Hale
Woodmen Life (American History Award): Emma Aubrey
Mickey Forrester Memorial: Gracey Byrd, Cayden Bawgus and Riley Skaggs
FCA: Drew Ledford and Riley Skaggs
Greg Morrell Athletic Scholarship: Dylan Lopez
Dyer Family Scholarship: Isaac Grubbs
Patriotism Award: Lance Littlejohn