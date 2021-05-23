Sullivan East Class Night

Sullivan East honored its Class of 2021 and award recipients during a class night celebration.

 Andy Hare

The Class of 2021 was honored during Sullivan East’s annual class night celebration.

Award recipients included:

United States Marine Corps: Distinguished Athlete (Isaac Grubbs/ Emma Aubrey), Scholastic Excellence (Donna Walker), Musical Excellence (Timothy Smith)

JROTC: Donna Walker

South Holston Ruritan: Cayden Bawgus, Zoe Dougherty, Cloe Hale, Lance Littlejohn, Olivia Rosenbalm and Jordan Rumley

Edwin Pierce (Piney Flats Ruritan): Drew Ledford

Betsy Wortham: Cloe Hale

Zollicoffer: Zoe Dougherty and Cloe Hale

Kelly Roberts Scholarship: Erika David

Sullivan County Soil Conservation: Cloe Hale and Mackenzie Johnson

Shelter Insurance: Cloe Hale

Woodmen Life (American History Award): Emma Aubrey

Mickey Forrester Memorial: Gracey Byrd, Cayden Bawgus and Riley Skaggs

FCA: Drew Ledford and Riley Skaggs

Greg Morrell Athletic Scholarship: Dylan Lopez

Dyer Family Scholarship: Isaac Grubbs

Patriotism Award: Lance Littlejohn