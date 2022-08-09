BLOUNTVILLE — If a lack of internet service is an issue for your household as the kids return to school, then perhaps your local library can be of assistance.
In an effort to reduce the digital divide, the Sullivan County Public Library loans out Wi-Fi hotspots to library users.
The devices have unlimited data, making them the perfect solution for individuals who do not have access to home internet.
The devices are funded by the Emergency Connectivity Fund, and individuals can check them out for 28-day increments from July 2022-June 2023.
The devices can be renewed online or over the phone, so borrowers do not have to worry about coming to the library each month to renew.
In Sullivan County, the libraries have partnered with Verizon and T-Mobile so that most areas of Sullivan County are covered.
Interested individuals must complete an application and be library cardholders in good standing with no overdue items or fines. Those who do not have a library card may register for a library card and check out the hotspot upon application approval.
Borrowers do accept financial responsibility for lost or damaged devices.
The Sullivan County Public Library, which includes branches in Blountville, Bloomingdale, Bluff City, Colonial Heights and Sullivan Gardens, currently has more than 80 devices in use, with more available to loan out.
To learn more, stop by or call the branch library nearest you.
