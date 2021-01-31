Sullivan County Farm Bureau was recognized during the 99th annual meeting of the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation for reaching the highest standards possible in membership, programs and teamwork.
Sullivan County Farm Bureau earned the Pinnacle Partnership Award for its exemplary records over the past year. President Zane Vanover was also recognized with the President’s Award.
The Pinnacle Partnership Award is the highest recognition a county Farm Bureau can receive. It honors the cooperation between volunteer leaders, agents and staff. Sullivan County Farm Bureau is to be commended for its hard work and well-earned success over the past year, officials said. Representatives from Sullivan County Farm Bureau received a plaque with the bronze Pinnacle Partnership medallion.
Vanover was honored on stage with the President’s Award recognizing the county’s exemplary program and service activities in three areas: advocacy, organizational advancement and leadership development.
“I am as honored as one can be to win the Farm Bureau President’s Award. To me, this means that everyone in our county organization is unselfishly working to achieve the same goal, and that goal is to be the best Farm Bureau that we can possibly be,” Vanover said. “In doing so, hopefully we are working for the betterment of our farmers and all rural people in Sullivan County by being the voice of agriculture.”
Tennessee Farm Bureau is the largest Farm Bureau in the nation with a membership of more than 675,000. Its goal is to develop, foster, promote and protect programs for the general welfare, including economic, social, educational and political well-being of farm people of the great state of Tennessee.