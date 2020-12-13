Crew members from Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services will be out in force Monday at Walmart on Fort Henry Drive to ring bells and “Fill the Box” to support the Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport.
“Your emergency workers — EMS, fire, police officers — see the need more than anybody because we actually go into homes when they dial 9-1-1. We are out in the community and see that there’s hardship,” said Deputy Chief Kevin Marsh. “If we can make sure every child gets a gift for Christmas, that’s the ultimate goal for this.”
This year, there are more than 500 local children in the Kingsport Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.
Fill the Box is a community toy drive Sullivan County EMS started as a way to give back. It’s the single largest toy drive benefiting the Kingsport Salvation Army. Each year during the event, crew members don the red aprons and man the iconic red kettles in two-hour shifts at Walmart on Fort Henry Drive to collect donations for Salvation Army’s Christmas assistance program.
The (toy) boxes to be filled? Two Sullivan County EMS ambulances where community members are invited to drop off new toys (and clothes) for children of all ages.
“We called it Fill the Box because all of our ambulances look like big boxes on wheels,” Marsh said. “We’ve been very successful with it in the past and, luckily, COVID has not shut us down.”
The annual toy drive will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Walmart on Fort Henry Drive with the ultimate goal of filling the ambulances parked at each door by day’s end. Everyone is invited to participate.
“We’ll be at both doors the entire day,” Marsh said. “This year is going to be different because we’ll be masked up like everyone else. We’ll try to keep our distance, but still get it done. It’s part of our yearly routine now. We love it.
“You don’t even have to get out of your car,” he added. “You can just drop the toys off.”
The Kingsport Salvation Army serves western Sullivan and Hawkins counties in Tennessee, as well as Scott County in Virginia. To make a virtual donation to Salvation Army, visit giveredkettle.org. Online contributions are tied to the donor’s zip code, so anyone outside the area who wants to support Kingsport should specify that on the form.