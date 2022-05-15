Submitted by Maria Reduto-Williams
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org.
LIBRARY NEWS
• The library’s board of directors meets May 23 at 5:30 p.m. in the Eastman Meeting Room at the Sullivan Main branch. Board meetings are open to the public.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
• All of the branches offer Pre-K Storytime as follows:
Sullivan Gardens: Wednesday, May 18, at 10 a.m.
Bloomingdale: Wednesday, May 18, at 11:30 a.m.
Colonial Heights: Thursday, May 19, at 10 a.m.
Thomas Memorial: Thursday, May 19, at 10:30 a.m.
Sullivan Main: Friday, May 20 at 10:30 a.m.
• The Sullivan Main branch will host a Lego Club on Tuesday, May 17, at 4 p.m. Come by to hear a story, and then let your kids’ creativity flow with free playtime.
• Are your kids having challenges in reading aloud? Visit the Colonial Heights branch on Wednesday, May 18, at 11 a.m. for the Read Aloud with Ashlie program.
• The Tween Book Club will meet at the Sullivan Main branch on Thursday, May 19, at 4 p.m. for “The Momentous Events in the Life of a Cactus.”
• A book club for elementary-aged kids meets at the Sullivan Main branch on Friday, May 20, at 4 p.m. for “The Magic Tree House” series.
FOR FAMILIES
• The Sullivan Main branch will host a family craft class on Monday, May 16, at 4:30 p.m. All ages are welcome to put together and paint a wooden birdhouse.
• The Thomas Memorial branch will host a fun homeschool art program on Tuesday, May 17, at 11 a.m. This week’s theme is the Bauhaus style of art.
• The Colonial Heights branch will host a “Touch-a-Truck” event featuring local police, fire and emergency services vehicles on Saturday, May 21, from 1-3 p.m.
FOR ADULTS
• The Sullivan Main branch hosts Geri-Fit, a strength training exercise class, for mature adults on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m.
• The Sullivan Main branch will host an Introduction to Genealogy on Tuesday, May 17, at 1 p.m.
• The Sullivan Gardens branch will host a tutorial about the Libby app for online library materials on Tuesday, May 17, at 2 p.m.
• The Colonial Heights branch will host a MARSH Blood Drive on Friday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• The Sullivan Gardens branch will host a Seeds & Cuttings Swap on Friday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring your favorite plant seeds and cuttings to drop off to share; pick up some new ones to take home.
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
• Sullivan Main, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville
• Bloomingdale, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport
• Colonial Heights, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport
• Sullivan Gardens, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport
• Thomas Memorial, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City