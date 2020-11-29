Thirteen students from across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia recently completed the Hospitality & Tourism Certificate offered in partnership with East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development and the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association. The certification, the first of its kind to ever be offered in the region, has grown quickly over the last two years.
The students heard from more than 30 nationally known professionals within the industry, as well as city and county tourism departments and Main Street Programs. Classes were held at the Hands On! Discovery Center and Gray Fossil Site.
“Tourism is the second largest industry and a major employer in our area,” Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association Executive Director Alicia Phelps said. “An investment in the local workforce through continued education will further strengthen the hospitality and tourism industry, which plays such a large role as an economic driver in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. We’re elated to partner with ETSU by offering this program. We have a strong force of experts and internationally known entities in our area, and as a regional tourism and marketing organization, the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association is able to pull from those partners as designated speakers for topics within the certification.”
Northeast Tennessee Hospitality & Tourism Certified graduates include (top row, from left) Sally Shipley of Blountville, Bradley Hoover of Kingsport, Lora Gilreath of Piney Flats, Jessica Gourley of Jonesborough, (middle row, from left) Cary Sauls of Saltville, Jaime-lyn-Schmidt of Rogersville, Lindsey Jones of Kingsport, Cassie Bristol of Jonesborough, (bottom row, from left) Patricia Holden of Bluff City, Whitney Roberson of Rogersville, Angelique Welch of Kingsport, Catherine Reynolds of Jonesborough, and (not pictured) Alyssa Tipton of Limestone.
The Hospitality & Tourism Certificate will be offered again in August 2021 with enrollment beginning in the spring. The certificate is an educational program of study for those interested in expanding skills and knowledge for personal and/or professional development.
The certificate program prepares graduates for entry or advanced promotion into a wide range of management positions in culinary, food and beverage, lodging, attraction, and tourism-related industries. The program is intended for those who desire skills needed in the workforce at large. Students will learn regional and international facets of the hospitality and tourism industry with topics ranging from marketing, financial, safety, strategic, and employee management in the local billion-dollar tourism industry. The program is designed with a strong emphasis on applied skills. Students will have access to industry leaders, as well as experienced faculty and staff from East Tennessee State University.
To learn more, visit NortheastTennessee.org/HTC or call (423) 439-8084.