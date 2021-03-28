The past year has been anything but normal for the Class of 2021.
The COVID-19 pandemic robbed local seniors of the last few months of their junior year and has wreaked havoc on their final year of high school with schedule adjustments, quarantines, distance learning, limited attendance and canceled events becoming more the norm than the exception.
To help lift the spirits of its senior class members, the 2021 Dobyns-Bennett Leadership Group is inviting the community to “Adopt-A-Senior.”
“Our goal with this project is to match seniors with a participating community member who would create a care package for them,” explained Bailey Brase who, along with classmates Caleb Buell, Chandni Bhat, Lyndsey Conway and Alexandra Holley, is working on the project.
Seniors who’d like to receive a care package have filled out a Google form on the project website, sharing basic information about their plans for fall (be it college, military, work force or vocational training), along with shirt sizes and some of their favorite things (colors, snacks, food chains, places to shop, etc.).
Community members interested in adopting one or more of the D-B seniors fill out a Google form of their own — providing their name, email address and the number of seniors they’d like to adopt. The community member will then be randomly matched with a senior and receive an email with information about their adoptee and details regarding deadlines and drop-off instructions.
The deadline for community members to sign up to adopt a senior is Friday, April 16.
Here are the answers to some frequently asked questions:
What goes in the box? Boxes can include items such as T-shirts, snacks, tumblers, gift cards, or small dorm essentials. The estimated cost is $25-$50 per gift box, but there is no minimum or maximum requirement.
When will I receive my senior’s information? The deadline for community members to sign up is Friday, April 16. Project organizers will randomly pair seniors and community members at that time. Emails will soon follow.
Can I pick my senior(s)? No. In order to keep it as efficient and fair as possible, all seniors and participating community members will be randomly assigned.
Can I contact my senior(s)? No. Due to school policy and safety protocols, senior contact information will not be provided. Personal information, such as student emails, will only be seen by the project team. However, you may include a card or note of encouragement.
How do I get my package to my senior(s)? Drop-off dates will be held at the front of the school from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 8 and May 15, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 12. Instructions on how to code the package for your senior will be included in your email. Packages will be stored in a secured room and seniors will have designated days on which they can pick up their package.
How do I sign up? Visit the project website at https://sites.google.com/view/dbhsadoptasenior2021/home to fill out the Google form for community members.
Still have questions? Anyone with additional questions about the process can visit the project website above for more information or email project team members at dbadopt21@gmail.com.