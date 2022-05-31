Students in the Free.Period Club recently completed a community-wide donation drive to collect feminine hygiene products for girls in need. The donation drive was a partnership with the Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department and the Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department.
Students promoted the donation drive by recording a public service announcement with the assistance of Wayne Winkler of WETS radio, the local NPR affiliate. The PSA, featuring the voices of Elizabeth Sherlin, Sarah Siserir and Ava McCollum-Beaves, was played several times a day during the drive.
Collection sites at V.O. Dobbins and Memorial Park recreation centers gave community members in each city a chance to drop off items. During the drive, 35 boxes of products — totaling 1,793 individual items — were donated. In addition, First Community Bank donated $200.
As a community service, the parks and recreation departments will have the products available for distribution to local girls in need of supplies.
Free.Period Club advocates for and supplies free feminine hygiene products to local schools. For more information about the program or to find out how you can help, email freeperiodclub@yahoo.com.