Submitted by Dennis Courtney
STREAMWORKS is accepting applications for the 2022 Appalachian Highlands Twenty Under 20 Awards, which celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of 20 individuals who are younger than 20 years of age. Candidates for these awards should demonstrate exemplary achievements in community service, entrepreneurialism, leadership, academics and STEM activities. A recognition dinner event will be held in the spring of 2022.
Applications, which can be requested via email at [email protected], will be accepted through Dec. 31, 2021.
“Coming out of the pandemic, we need to make sure we are getting back into the swing of things, and one of our top priorities moving forward is celebrating these kids and their success. We are excited to partner with East Tennessee State University to host our awards ceremony in the spring, and we look forward to seeing the new faces that make up the Appalachian Highlands Twenty Under 20 Awards Class of 2022,” said Dennis Courtney, executive director of STREAMWORKS.
The mission of STREAMWORKS is to create Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) initiatives that are designed to promote rigorous STEM activities and competitions in our community.
Seeing extraordinary students do extraordinary things, STREAMWORKS works to ensure 20 individuals are recognized for their innovation and leadership in their communities and schools. Beyond the recognition of the students, the initiative will spotlight the critical necessity of STEM education throughout the region. The 20 individuals will serve as ambassadors in their communities and set the example of personal excellence for other youth to model.
To learn more about the Twenty Under 20 Awards, visit www.streamworks20under20.org.