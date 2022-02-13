KINGSPORT — STREAMWORKS has announced its Appalachian Highlands Twenty Under 20 Class of 2022. The awards celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of 20 individuals who are younger than 20 years of age.
Students who are selected have demonstrated exemplary achievements in community service, entrepreneurialism, leadership, academics, STEM activities, and more. Seeing extraordinary students do extraordinary things, STREAMWORKS works to ensure these 20 individuals are recognized for their innovation and leadership in their communities and schools.
An awards ceremony — sponsored by the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce, Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, Milligan University, and Blackburn, Childers & Steagall, CPAs — will be held at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts on March 5 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $10. Call 423-483-3853 for ticket information or details.
The 2022 Twenty Under 20 recipients are:
Suzanne Amos, 16, West Ridge High School.
Ainsley Dunning, 17, John S. Battle High School.
Abigail Fanning, 17, Dobyns-Bennett High School.
Grant Freeark, 17, South Greene High School.
Peyton Gentry, 16, Johnson County High School.
Julia Gilmore, 17, Science Hill High School.
Madison Grant, 17, University School.
LeBette Long, 17, Dobyns-Bennett High School.
Elizabeth Nash, 18, Dobyns-Bennett High School.
Gracelyn Olinger, 18, West Ridge High School.
Hannah Payne, 17, Robert L. Patton High School.
Cooper Reaves, 19, East Tennessee State University.
Amy Shi, 19, Tennessee High School.
Abigail Simpson, 18, East Tennessee State University.
Riley Skaggs, 18, East Tennessee State University.
Elijah Smith, 17, Elizabethton High School.
Eliza Smith, 16, Volunteer High School.
Jackson Taylor, 18, Happy Valley High School.
Trent White, 18, East Tennessee State University.
Ellie Youngblood, 18, Greeneville High School.
The mission of STREAMWORKS is to create science, technology, engineering and math initiatives that are designed to promote rigorous STEM activities and competitions in our community. STREAMWORKS is changing students’ lives by cultivating and nourishing grass-roots efforts to establish an environment of innovative thinkers to help foster a future workforce dedicated to fulfilling critical skills gaps in high-demand technology career fields.