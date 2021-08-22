Submitted by Nora Davis
The StoryTown Radio Show returns this month with a live show featuring the area’s unique trades, customs and traditions.
The show will be held Monday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. at the McKinney Center.
The one-hour production is filled with tales about goat farmers, blacksmiths, masons, banjo players, cloggers, quilters, balladeers and other unique trades that were historically practiced, and still are, in this part of the country.
Scenes for the radio show are created from stories of real people in East Tennessee, and then woven into a script performed by a cast of local performers who bring alive the voice of the region.
Joining the cast this month will be music guests Rheva and Keegan, playing a blend of old-time traditional and Celtic music. Also joining the cast is Anne G’Fellers-Mason, director of the Heritage Alliance, who will share stories from the archives about the historical trades once practiced on Jonesborough’s Historic Main Street.
Tickets, which are $5 each, can be purchased online at www.Jonesborough.com/tickets or by calling the Historic Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.
This production is made possible in part by a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission. It’s sponsored by the Wild Women of Jonesborough and Gary and Sandee Degner.
The award-winning Jonesborough StoryTown Radio Show and Podcast is performed as a story-filled, old-time radio performance at the McKinney Center. The production is broadcast on the local public radio station 89.5 FM the last Wednesday of the month, with bimonthly podcasts on www.storytown.simplecast.com.
The productions celebrate the culture, history and stories of the people of Jonesborough and the Southern Appalachian region. Since 2011, the show has been performed by a multicultural cast of local actors, storytellers and musicians, creating an audio patchwork quilt of what it means to be home in the mountains of Tennessee.
See the StoryTown Facebook page for more details.