StoryTown Radio Show

The StoryTown Radio Show will have a special performance featuring stories from local veterans on Monday, July 25, at 7 p.m. at the McKinney Center.

 Contributed/Town of Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH — The StoryTown Radio Show will present a special performance featuring stories from local veterans on Monday, July 25, at 7 p.m. at the McKinney Center.

The cast will be joined by The Jonesborough Novelty Band, as well as vocalist Lani Elizabeth of the Jonesborough Rhythm Express accompanied by Brett McCluskey.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video