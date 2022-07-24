JONESBOROUGH — The StoryTown Radio Show will present a special performance featuring stories from local veterans on Monday, July 25, at 7 p.m. at the McKinney Center.
The cast will be joined by The Jonesborough Novelty Band, as well as vocalist Lani Elizabeth of the Jonesborough Rhythm Express accompanied by Brett McCluskey.
Tickets are $10 and available by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or online at Jonesborough.com/tickets.
Featured stories come from local men and women who served in the armed forces during World War II, Korea and Vietnam, as well as from military families who also found ways to serve.
The stories were collected on the McKinney Center’s “Listening Day” during one-on-one interviews with the StoryTown Brigade, and at the Jonesborough Senior Center.
Many cast members in the show are veterans.
The Jonesborough Novelty Band will perform two short sets during the production, and the audience will be encouraged to sing along to familiar tunes from the featured eras. Elizabeth will perform two original songs chosen for the show written by Heather McCluskey, with piano accompaniment by Brett McCluskey.
The production is sponsored in part by the Tennessee Arts Commission. To learn more about the StoryTown Radio Show, visit mckinneycenter.com/storytown.
