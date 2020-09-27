The StoryTown Radio Show will honor first responders from many fields with a live stream production at 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 28.
The performance includes stories of local firefighters, police officers, emergency room nurses, EMTs, Red Cross workers, civil defense volunteers from the cold war, and volunteer community responders during World War II.
The stories from this program come from oral histories collected from community members.
As Jonesborough has a population consisting of families who have been here several generations as well as many transplants, the scenes in the show go beyond the boundaries of Washington County, Tennessee, and reach as far as England in the 1940s.
Each story represents the important contributions of those brave individuals who show up first, often placing their own lives at risk, in order to keep their communities safe. The show explores the many different kinds of “first responders” and includes some unexpected heroes.
The production can be found on the StoryTown Radio Show Facebook page as a Facebook Live stream at 7 p.m., and will be saved on that page for future viewing.
Due to safety concerns, the StoryTown Radio Show has continued to tell the stories of the community during the pandemic as radio and live stream performances, without their usual live studio audiences.
However, the live stream page will be moderated during Monday’s performance so audiences watching the live stream will have a chance to “chat” online with the cast and crew during the show.