StoryTown Radio Show celebrates Black History Month on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. with a livestream production filled with stories of local African American leaders who have made a difference in Washington County and across the country.
The production will present stories about Dr. Hezekiah Hankel, a doctor and educator responsible for establishing Langston High School. The show will also look at the great work currently happening through the Langston Center.
The Heritage Alliance will present a story on Black History in their usual segment, “Ask the Historian.” Wayne Winkler shares about the Melungeon culture. Winkler, who has written two books on the Melungeon people and is a direct descendant, was featured earlier this year on C-SPAN in an interview about his latest work, “Beyond the Sunset,” a study of the Melungeon outdoor drama that took place from 1969 through the 1970s. Winkler was also talked about his work as a guest on the Black in Appalachia podcast.
StoryTown, which is partnering with Black in Appalachia and William Isom this month, will present a segment from its popular podcast series. Also joining the cast remotely will be musical artist Jae’zus, whose meditative lyrics leave listeners thinking long after the music ends.
StoryTown is also continuing its fund drive. To make a tax-deductible donation to support the 10th anniversary season, visit bit.ly/jbostorytown. Or email Director Jules Corriere at julesc@ jonesboroughtn.org or call (423) 753-0562.