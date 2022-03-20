Submitted by Nora Davis
JONESBOROUGH — Each March, the StoryTown Radio Show celebrates Women’s History Month by highlighting the strong women of Jonesborough and the East Tennessee region.
This month’s show takes place Monday, March 28, at 7 p.m. at the McKinney Center. Tickets are $10 and available at Jonesborough.com/tickets or by calling the Historic Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.
The production is filled with stories about the achievements and contributions of the women who helped carve and continue to shape this region’s identity. The music guest for the performance is Momma Molasses.
There will be stories of women educators who have historically influenced the region, stories of suffragettes to modern organizers demonstrating the political influence women have held, stories of strong women heading their households and farms, of entrepreneurs and artists, managers and leaders of institutions small and large.
The project is funded in part by a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission.