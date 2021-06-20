As Tennessee kicks off its 225th birthday, StoryTown will take a look at the events and people from Northeast Tennessee who have earned a place in the state’s and nation’s history.
The one-hour storytelling radio show will feature stories from long ago told by the Heritage Alliance’s Anne G’Fellers-Mason along with more current stories from the 20th and 21st centuries.
Viewers can catch the free livestream performance on Monday at 7 p.m. on the StoryTown Radio Show Facebook page.
Joining the cast this month will be musical guest Virginia West from Abingdon, Virginia. The eclectic duo is comprised of two Appalachian born-and-bred musicians: Toni Doman and K.T. Vandyke.
Specializing in country, western, folk, swing and Americana music styles, the pair brings a uniquely vintage approach to its musical escapades, fresh with colorful harmonies and vibrant rhythm and melody. Doman and Vandyke pull their influence from classic country greats like Patsy Cline, Hank Williams and George Jones, as well as intriguing swing acts like Squirrel Nut Zippers, Cab Calloway and other dance-friendly swing icons.