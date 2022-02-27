JONESBOROUGH — The StoryTown Radio Show will celebrate Black History Month on Monday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. at the McKinney Center.
The production will feature stories and skits about the lives and contributions of local African Americans in Jonesborough and the East Tennessee region, all drawn from oral histories collected through the StoryTown initiative.
The fascinating lives of regional citizens Mary Katherine Williams, Mary Alexander, Alfred Greenlee, Nancy Robinson, Pastor Danny Johnson and many more will be presented by the cast of the radio show.
Special musical guest will be Ubunibi-Afia Short, most recently seen in the one-woman show, “Nancy,” by Anne G’Fellers-Mason, and in the original musical “Welcome to Marfa.” Short, who appeared on StoryTown last year for the first time, wowed audiences with her soulful rendition of Nina Simone’s “I’m Feeling Good.”
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at Jonesborough.com/tickets or by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010. Season passes for this year’s StoryTown Radio Show are also on sale and guarantee a seat for the program.
The project is funded in part by a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission.