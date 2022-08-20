Scholarship winner at Bristol Ballet

Virginia Stockner, who has been dancing since she was 3 years old, has been awarded the 2022-2023 Teresangela Schiano Memorial Scholarship at Bristol Ballet. It will provide for all fees for the 2022-2023 season.

 Contributed/Bristol Ballet

BRISTOL — Bristol Ballet announced this week that Senior Company member Virginia Stockner, 16, is the 2022-2023 recipient of the Teresangela Schiano Memorial Scholarship.

Stockner is a homeschool student who also takes classes at Virginia Highlands Community College. She has been dancing since she was 3 years old, when Bristol Ballet was still in the studio above Blackbird Bakery. She loves participating in all the wonderful opportunities Bristol Ballet offers to its dancers.

