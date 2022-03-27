Submitted by Mike Musick
BRISTOL — The State Street Farmers Market is now seeking vendors who grow fresh produce, raise meat products and hand make crafts and food items to be part of the 2022 season in downtown Bristol, Tennessee.
Saturday markets will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Municipal Parking Lot (City Hall), 801 Anderson St., beginning on May 7 and continuing through Oct. 29. Wednesday markets will be held at Downtown Center, 810 State St., from 2-6 p.m., beginning July 6 and continuing through Sept. 28.
Online vendor applications and more details are available by going to bristoltn.recdesk.com/Community/Program and clicking on the 2022 State Street Farmer’s Market vendor registration link. Contact Mike Musick at 423-764-4026 or mmusick@bristoltn.org for more details.