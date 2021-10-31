Contributed
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church’s annual Christmas Bazaar will offer shoppers an opportunity to browse and buy both online and in person this year.
The 13th annual event will get underway with an opportunity to shop online beginning Monday, Nov. 1, and continuing through Sunday, Nov. 14, at www.stpaulsbazaar.com.
There’ll be a chance to shop in person (with masks required) from Friday, Nov. 19, through Sunday, Nov. 21. Shopping hours will be Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. Admission is $5 on Friday, but free both Saturday and Sunday.
The 2021 artisan wares feature vintage-inspired trinkets and treasures, jewelry, handmade clothing and accessories, multi-media craftwork, and home and holiday decor. The legendary “foodie booth” includes cakes, cookies, jams, jellies, pies, sweet breads, frozen soups, and Rhett’s pit-cooked BBQ.
Proceeds benefit community outreach ministries, both local and global.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is located at 161 East Ravine Road (on the corner of Watauga and Ravine, near Holston Valley Medical Center) in Kingsport.
To learn more, call 423-245-5187 or visit one of the following websites: www.stpaulsbazaar.com or www.stpaulskingsportdioet.org.