Submitted by Boone Lake Association
JOHNSON CITY — The Boone Lake Association annual cleanup, now in its 23rd year, is scheduled for Saturday, April 30, and offers everyone — kids included — an opportunity to help clean up the environment and have some fun doing it.
It is as easy as 1-2-3 to participate in the event:
1) You can register and receive your trash bags beginning as early as 9 a.m. at one of six trash collection sites (Boone Lake Marina, Davis Boat Dock, Lakeview Marina, Pickens Bridge Ramp, Sonny’s Marina and Winged Deer Park).
2) Pick up trash/debris and place it in the bags provided. Bring the bags and larger items (large wood, appliances, Styrofoam, tires and other items) to the trash collection site no later than 3 p.m. and receive a prize drawing ticket for each item along with a wrist band for access to the picnic and prize drawings at Winged Deer Park. Yes, your Trash could turn into Cash. There will also be a grand prize drawing for a Lifetime Kenai kayak.
3) The after-cleanup picnic will begin at 4 p.m. at Winged Deer Park’s Meredith Pavilion, where you can pick up your Boone Lake event T-shirt, let Food City feed that hard-working appetite and relax to some fun music while you wait to cheer the lucky ones during the prize drawings that begin at 5 p.m. (a ticket must be present to claim a prize). Bring your own lawn chairs and blankets for additional seating and stay to enjoy the sunset.
Last year’s event yielded 492 bags (7 tons) of trash, 67 tires, 72 large blocks of Styrofoam and other items including doors, bicycles, propane tanks and large sections of previously floating docks. We are sure this year’s haul will top that of 2021, as debris left over from the seven-year drawdown is quickly becoming floating debris.
TVA will be completing its $400-million-plus reinvestment in Boone Lake, and its crews will be departing the lake before July. This cleanup-day effort will get ahead of the quickly returning waters to ready the lake for a season of recreation for all to enjoy.
The challenge created by ongoing cutting of lake-bed vegetation, as well as water returning to places on the lake which have been “dry” for six years, has created Herculean tasks for all who have stepped forward to make our lake a clean and safe place. The rising water has washed trash and wood into the lake, which will be an ongoing challenge for a couple of annual full pool/winter pool cycles.
Take advantage of celebrating with your friends and family while helping Boone Lake Association contribute to its goal to continuously improve the recreational usefulness, safety and water quality of Boone Lake so that all may enjoy its serenity and beauty — now and for future generations.
To learn more, call BLA at 423-360-5057 or email boonelakeassociation@gmail.com.