After nearly a year of COVID 19-related restrictions, things are beginning to open back up for the residents of The Blake at Kingsport.
Since they all received the second dose of the vaccine in February, restrictions have been lifted to allow visitors and communal dining again, said Jake Weaver, the community’s director of sales.
It’s meant a 180-degree turn in morale since this time last year, he says, as the intense focus on safety precautions has given way to the ability to focus on enjoying life again – a key part of the mission at The Blake, which promotes a resort-like atmosphere for residents and their families.
“Activities are open again. We’re doing visitation through appointments. We are able to offer in-house tours. Residents are able to come and go,” Weaver said.
“Our dining room’s back open. We’re doing two-to-a-table instead of four, but we are allowed to have communal dining, so that’s a major plus. We’re also going to be able to open our hair salon this week, which will be wonderful for these residents to be able to get their hair done again.”
With restrictions easing, Weaver said, The Blake has an activities schedule lined up for 2021 to celebrate traditional cultural milestones and create new opportunities for lifelong learning.
This year’s activities theme is “The Great American Heritage Festival” and the activities program led by Cindy Lemons is excitedly preparing new programming for the coming weeks and months. Upcoming monthly themes include the World Barbecue Championships in Memphis and the New York State Fair.
It’s a welcome change for residents at The Blake, for whom life changed drastically when the pandemic began a year ago. With seniors particularly at risk from the virus, the community paused on accepting new residents, allowing visitors, and hosting communal dining for residents — a major part of their social interaction.
The early days of COVID-19 were a tough time plagued by uncertainty, Weaver said. And amid the necessity of maintaining social distance both from the outside world and within the facility, all the unknowns made it difficult for both residents and staff.
But he credits their strict compliance and infection control — accomplished by both nursing staff and the cleaning crew — with avoiding the spread of the virus in the facility.
Their efforts were put to the test when, at the peak of the pandemic’s local impact, two residents came down with the virus. The cases were contained, and it did not spread to others in the facility.
Thanks to the vaccine, the virus no longer poses such a risk to residents.
“I think they’re very thankful and they’re very excited to eat and socialize with their friends again,” Weaver says. “I can’t tell you how important that is to them now.” He says he’s heard plenty of stories over the past year about residents’ memories of a polio epidemic in the mid-20th century — when they had a similar experience of fear, lockdown, and relief when it was finally over.
Now, as the current pandemic winds down, they’re looking positively toward the future once again.
There are, of course, still some precautions in place. Visits require an appointment, temperature checks, and questions, and they’re held in designated areas that are cleaned frequently. Everyone — including Weaver — is eager for things to return to normal. But this progress is welcome — and there is a lot of hope.
“It’s all based on our state regulations, and we follow those to a tee,” he says. “When they give us the clear on doing things, that’s when we’ll move forward in opening more.”
To learn more about The Blake for you or a loved one, or to schedule a tour, call Jake Weaver at (423) 246-1100 or email him at jake.weaver@blakeseniorliving.com.