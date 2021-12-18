Contributed
Spread the Glove, an annual campaign spearheaded by the City of Bristol Tennessee to distribute cold-weather items to those in need, kicked off Dec. 9 as Mayor Mahlon Luttrell tied the first hats, gloves and scarves to trees and lampposts along State Street.
Since its 2015 inception by the city’s Office of Community Relations, the program has collected and distributed more than 4,000 items, making them available at no charge to those who need them on cold days. Each item collected is tagged with a message that reads, “I am not lost. Please take this to keep warm!” or a similar message. The items are then placed in public areas downtown for anyone who needs them.
“The overwhelming generosity of the Bristol community is heartwarming and vital to the success of the Spread the Glove program,” Luttrell said. “Individuals, church groups, community organizations and school children have all joined the cause over the years, providing enough hats and mittens each year to keep our entire city warm throughout the winter months.”
Joining Luttrell at the kickoff campaign were Peg Staton, a long-time Bristol resident who has donated hundreds of handmade items to the program over the years, and community newcomers Marlis and Bill McLain. The McLains moved to the region just over a year ago and approached the city about helping with the campaign to show appreciation for the warm welcome they have received in Bristol.
Others can also help by placing new, handmade or gently used items in specially marked bins throughout the city. Bins have been placed at: Bristol Tennessee Municipal Building, 801 Anderson St.; The Slater Community Center, 325 McDowell St.; and Bristol Tennessee Fire Stations at 211 Bluff City Highway, 1109 King College Road, 500 17th St., 361 Exide Drive and 1404 Highway 11W.
Email communityrelations@bristoltn.org or call 423-764-4171 to learn more.