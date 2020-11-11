For veterans throughout our history, Christmas has often been spent far from home and away from loved ones. Very often, soldiers spent Christmas in conditions like the winter of 1777 at Valley Forge or the harsh December at Bastogne during World War II.
By the time volunteers gather on Dec. 19 to place wreaths on veterans’ graves at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, winter and Christmas will be upon us, too.
“But, after we place the wreaths, we will go home and be safe and warm,” said organizer David Carter. “They could not.”
Each year, at cemeteries across America and overseas, Wreaths Across America volunteers place wreaths on veterans’ graves in December. Locally, the wreath placement — designed to “Remember, Honor, Teach” — usually includes a formal ceremony. This year, due to COVID-19, that won’t be the case.
“Our local event at Mountain Home National Cemetery will look a bit different this year, but we will not let our mission be forgotten,” Carter said. An abbreviated private ceremony to honor the various armed services will be conducted by members of the American Legion and Disabled American Veterans on Friday. The public wreath placement to remember deceased veterans will begin at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 19.
Volunteers will still place wreaths to remember and honor veterans as in years’ past —but with social distancing and masks required. Volunteers will be on hand to provide directions. The wreaths placed and names read aloud will become hundreds of individual ceremonies — each honoring a veteran who has served.
“There are over 16,000 veterans who are interred and remembered at Mountain Home, and each and every one of them has a story,” said Carter. “And, like those who are inscribed on the Vietnam Memorial Wall, they are more than a name carved on a piece of stone. They might have been young soldiers or sailors when they were killed in action; or they might have been career soldiers who never married; or their family has long passed away. They might not have anyone, so this is a way for us to keep them and their memory alive.”
The theme for this year’s Wreaths Across America program is “Be an American Worth the Sacrifice,” which was inspired by United States Marine Staff Sgt. Daniel Strong, speaking at a welcome stop during the 2018 escort to Arlington. Strong lost 18 fellow Marines during his several combat tours. So, he witnessed first-hand what true sacrifice is; and he experienced the ripple effect it has on all involved. Strong’s message spoke to the daily importance of the mission to ‘Remember, Honor and Teach.’ He implored us all to “be an American worth the sacrifice” in our daily operations, in how we deal with one another, and how we live our lives.
Sponsors are needed to help secure the wreaths for Mountain Home. This year, due to the pandemic, Carter said it’s been especially tough being unable to solicit donations in the face-to-face manner they’ve used in past years.
“This makes getting the word out in any way possible very important,” Carter said. “So please, share with friends and neighbors. We need a lot of help.”
Once sponsorships are secured, the wreaths —made from balsam boughs and decorated with a red ribbon —are ordered for placement on a portion of the 17,000-plus graves at the Veterans Administration’s Mountain Home. Local veteran-oriented organizations, including Rolling Thunder, Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council and Kingsport Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol, share one goal: to someday garner enough support to place a wreath on every grave. Until then, they do what they can.
“Last year was our best year ever. With our combined efforts, we were able to place 9,500 wreaths — more than half the graves,” said Pete Headley, Rolling Thunder chapter coordinator. “But we’re still missing out on honoring around 6,500 other gravesites at Mountain Home.”
The wreaths remain until early January when volunteers remove them.
The cost per wreath is $15, all tax-deductible. To sponsor a wreath for a veteran buried at Mountain Home, you can visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/tn0243. Or, you can print a form to mail in. Checks must be received in the Wreaths Across America office by Nov. 30.
To see the groups working to support Mountain Home National Cemetery, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/tnmhnm and click on the “Groups” tab at the top. To sponsor a wreath for a specific veteran, contact one of the partner groups with the veteran’s full name, date of birth and date of passing or cemetery section letter/gravestone number, if known. Those contacts are Jeanette Scalf at (423) 430-6548; Pete Headley at (423) 926-2233; and Scott Foster at (423) 741-9934.
For questions about the Dec. 19 wreath placement or overall effort, contact David Carter at (423) 349-4622 or Allen Jackson at (423) 753-4165.