Submitted by Patti Michel
Five Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee have received a $30,000 Spectrum Digital Education grant for their Digital Connect Program, as part of the company’s five-year, $7 million commitment to digital education in Spectrum communities across the country.
“We applaud the Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee for their broadband education initiatives and for helping us support efforts that promote digital literacy in Tennessee,” said Rahman Khan, vice president of community impact for Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of broadband connectivity products.
“Through this partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tennessee, the Spectrum Digital Education program is able to bring essential resources to those in need, and we look forward to working with them on this transformative project.”
The grant funding will facilitate the Boys & Girls Clubs Digital Connect Program in five locations across the state: Boys & Girls Club of Carter County, Elizabethton; Boys & Girls Club of Bluff City; Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains, Seymour; Boys & Girls Club of the Ocoee Region, Cleveland; and Boys & Girls Club of Rutherford County, Shelbyville.
“I sincerely thank Spectrum for their investment in our Digital Connect Program,” said T. Ryan Hughes, executive director, Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee. “This grant allows us to purchase new technology and equipment, and that will engage area youth through digital arts and STEM activities, financial literacy classes, and allow them to explore college and careers. The program also makes the technology available to family and community members who need access to apply for jobs, or acquire job skills and who may not have access to a computer outside one of our clubs.”
Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee is one of 49 nonprofit organizations Spectrum is supporting through 2021 Spectrum Digital Education grants. Since launching Spectrum Digital Education in 2017, Spectrum has donated $7 million in cash and in-kind contributions for digital literacy programs reaching nearly 70,000 people in 20 states and Washington, D.C.
Charter sponsors several philanthropic programs in addition to Spectrum Digital Education, including Spectrum Scholars, a scholarship for under-represented college juniors in financial need; Spectrum Employee Community Grants, which support Charter employees’ local volunteer activities; and the Spectrum Community Investment Loan Fund, which supports small and minority-owned businesses whose goods and services help meet core needs in financially underserved communities within the company’s footprint.