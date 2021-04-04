Students in Southwest Virginia's Ninth District are invited to share their talents in the 2021 Congressional Art Competition.
Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the invitation when he announced the beginning of the contest in the Ninth District in early March.
“Each year, the U.S. House of Representatives sponsors the Congressional Art Competition for high school students. It’s a great opportunity to see the artistic talents of Southwest Virginia students, one of whom will have his or her work selected for display in the Capitol,” Griffith said.
Last year, Brandi Wade of Eastside High School in Coeburn won the competition with her work, “Tree and Starry Night.”
“The theme for this year’s contest is ‘Backroads and Byways.’ I look forward to seeing how the young artists of the Ninth will use their talents in exploration of this theme,” Griffith said.
Interested students must submit a photograph of their original artwork for consideration to either the Christiansburg or Abingdon district office by 5 p.m. on April 21. Each entry must be accompanied by a completed student information release form, which is available by contacting a Ninth District office or visiting www.morgangriffith.house.gov.
The winning artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol complex for one year. In addition, the second and third place selections will be on display in one of the Ninth District offices.
To read the rules and guidelines or to download the Student Release Form for the Congressional Art Competition, visit www.morgangriffith.house.gov. Faculty or students with any questions about the competition may contact John Bebber or Tammie Bebout at (276) 525-1405 or by email at john.bebber@mail.house.gov or tammie.bebout@mail.house.gov.