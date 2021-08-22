Submitted by Retha Cole
The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park in Big Stone Gap will offer “Basic Canning 101” on Thursday, Aug. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the museum’s Victorian Parlor.
Participants who register for the workshop will learn the basics of how to can and preserve their own vegetables and fruits. Participants do not need to have any experience in canning to attend this workshop. Each participant will take home a recipe booklet and a jar of homemade canned vegetables.
The workshop is designed for older teens and adults only. The fee for the workshop will be $20 per person; all supplies and materials are included. Space is limited. To learn more or to register, call 276-523-1322.
