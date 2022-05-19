Submitted by Retha Cole
BIG STONE GAP — The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will celebrate its National Kids to Parks Day on Saturday, May 21, from noon to 4 p.m. Admission to the event is free.
To celebrate National Kids to Parks Day, the park is offering a mini-fair featuring public service organizations. Join local firefighters, police officers and park rangers for an afternoon of fun and games on the museum lawn.
Call the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park at 276-523-1322 for more details.
The award-winning Virginia State Parks are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. For more information about Virginia State Parks’ activities and amenities or to make reservations, call 800-933-PARK or visit www.virginiastateparks.gov.