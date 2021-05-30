The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, will host its first ever Children’s Summer Music Camp next month.
The camp is designed to help preserve the important Appalachian mountain music heritage by offering classes in fiddle, old time banjo and guitar.
It will run from Monday, June 14, to Friday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to noon each day. It is open to students ages 8 to 14. Youth who participate in this camp will be offered classes in musical instruments, play musical games, learn musical trivia and have a fun-filled week of music fun.
A fee of $30 covers one child per family; additional children living in the same household can register for $20 each. A snack will be provided each day.
The park will provide the instruments. However, seating is limited, so anyone interested should be sure to register by Friday, June 4.
The park will comply with any COVID-19 regulations in place at the time the program is offered.
To learn more about the camp or to register, call the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park at (276) 523-1322.
