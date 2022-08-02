Strawberry Jam

Buddy Delp and Jane Branham, who formed the musical duet Strawberry Jam in 2010, will perform Aug. 12 at noon at Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park.

 Contributed/Retha Cole

BIG STONE GAP — The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will present Strawberry Jam as the featured entertainer during its next “Lunch on the Lawn” event.

The musical duet, made up of Buddy Delp and Jane Branham, will perform Friday, Aug. 12, at noon on the lawn of the museum.

