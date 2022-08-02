BIG STONE GAP — The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will present Strawberry Jam as the featured entertainer during its next “Lunch on the Lawn” event.
The musical duet, made up of Buddy Delp and Jane Branham, will perform Friday, Aug. 12, at noon on the lawn of the museum.
Strawberry Jam truly enjoys sharing its songs of good times and the good old days with audiences.
Being from Southwest Virginia, Delp and Branham have been influenced by the rich and diverse musical culture of the mountains. They love to utilize basic acoustic music to express themselves through song, using combinations of instruments and vocals. Guitar, mandolin and Native American flute are their musical instruments of choice. They have been playing music and singing most of their lives, and live musical performances are what they enjoy most.
“Lunch on the Lawn” is a free event, open to the public. Participants may bring their own lunch. Dough & Joe food truck will be on site serving donuts, coffee and ice cream.
The award-winning Virginia State Parks are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.
For more information about Virginia State Parks’ activities and amenities or to make reservations in one of the more than 1,800 campsites or 300 climate-controlled cabins, call the Virginia State Parks Reservation Center at 800-933-PARK or visit the website at www.virginiastateparks.gov.
