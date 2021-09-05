The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park in Big Stone Gap will host its first-ever Girl Scouts Love State Parks Day next weekend, and local Girl Scouts are invited to join the celebration.
Girl Scouts Love State Parks Day at Southwest Virginia Museum is designed to celebrate partnerships, share information about available resources, and get every girl outdoors. It will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Seating is limited.
Girls who participate in this program will tour the museum and grounds for a historical adventure of what life was like in the late 1800s. Along with earning the Girl Scouts Love State Parks Badge, participants can also work on activities for the Playing the Past Badge.
A fee of $25 per girl will cover all supplies and badges. Troops will be responsible for providing the necessary adult-to-child ratio.
The park will comply with the COVID-19 regulations in place at the time of the program. Those who are unvaccinated are required to wear masks inside state-owned facilities.
To register or to learn more, call the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park at 276-523-1322. Virginia State Parks are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.