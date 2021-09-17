The 2021 Artisan Series at the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park in Big Stone Gap continues this week with the September fall flower arrangement workshop.
The workshop will be held Tuesday, Sept. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the museum’s Victorian garden.
Participants who register for the workshop will participate in a two-hour class and learn basic flower arrangement techniques. Once complete, participants will take their own unique, original flower arrangement home with them.
The fee for the fall flower arrangement workshop is $20 per person. All supplies and materials are included. Space is limited, so be sure to call to register.
The park will comply with the COVID-19 regulations in place in the state at the time of the event. Anyone who is unvaccinated is required to wear a mask inside state-owned facilities in Virginia.
The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park’s Artisan Series, which provides visitors with opportunities to create handmade crafts with regional artisans, will offer another project on the third Tuesday of November.
For more details about upcoming workshops or to register, contact the park at 276-523-1322.
The award-winning Virginia State Parks are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. Learn more at www.virginiastateparks.gov.