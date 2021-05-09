Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park

Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park in Big Stone Gap.

The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will celebrate its National Kids to Parks Day on Saturday, May 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The park will host a scavenger hunt for the children touring the museum with a special surprise for participants.

Admission is free for children; adult admission is $5.

Due to current state COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing is required between those not in the same household. Masks are required inside all state-owned facilities in Virginia.

To learn more, call the museum at (276) 523-1322.