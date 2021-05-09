The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will celebrate its National Kids to Parks Day on Saturday, May 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The park will host a scavenger hunt for the children touring the museum with a special surprise for participants.
Admission is free for children; adult admission is $5.
Due to current state COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing is required between those not in the same household. Masks are required inside all state-owned facilities in Virginia.
To learn more, call the museum at (276) 523-1322.