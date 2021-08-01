The Children’s Artisan Series at Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park in Big Stone Gap will feature cupcake decorating in August.
The cupcake decorating workshop will be hosted by Annette Tomlinson, a local baker from Pennington Gap, Virginia, and will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon in the museum’s Victorian parlor.
Children who register for the workshop will join Annette for a fun-filled morning of learning how to create their own unique and original cupcakes. Each participant will decorate three cupcakes to take home.
The workshop is designed for children ages 7 to 13. The fee for the workshop is $15 per child; all supplies and materials are included. Space is limited.
The park will comply with the state COVID-19 regulations in place at the time the program is offered. The Virginia State Parks are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.
Southwest Virginia Museum will offer another children’s artisan craft project on Saturday, Nov. 6.
To learn more about the workshop, or to register, call (276) 523-1322.