The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, will host its annual “Stitch in Time” Quilt Show this spring. The annual exhibit, now in its 24th season, honors both past and present quilters. It features quilts from the museum’s collection, as well as those from members of the community.
The “Stitch in Time” Quilt Show will be open for public viewing in the museum from Thursday, April 1, until Monday, May 31. Regular admission rates apply: $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12; and free for those under 6. Group rates are available for parties of 10 or more.
The museum is open Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m. The museum gift and artisan shops will also be open for shopping during the exhibit.
Due to current COVID-19 guidelines in Virginia, social distancing is required between those not in the same household. Masks must be worn inside all state-owned facilities.
A national historic landmark, the Southwest Virginia Museum is in an 1890s Victorian stone mansion with an original oak interior. The museum’s collection includes more than 60,000 pieces and state-of-the-art exhibits.
